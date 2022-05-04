GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville is hosting the 2022 Duck Derby for the 18th year and organizers said they’re excited to send ducks down the river in person.

COVID precautions meant the derby looked different the past couple of years.

proceeds benefit charities supported by the rotary club.



Crowds gather at Falls Park to watch their adopted ducks travel down the falls.

Ducks are $10, and the grand prize is a year’s worth of groceries from Publix.

Click here to adopt a duck and learn more.