Belton, S.C. (WSPA) – Chili enthusiasts from all over are invited to Belton this weekend for a professional and amateur chili cook-off.

Champion chili cooks from around the country will be here in the town square Saturday where you can sample their dishes or compete with your own recipe.

Over 30 plus professional and amateur chili cooks are expected to light up their fires for competition.

Attendees get to taste the entries too

Sales of tasting bands begin at 11 am. Tasting begins at 11:30 am.

Unlimited taste bracelets are $15 or 5 samples can be had for $5.

All profits from the sale of the tasting bands go to non-profits in town: the Belton Area Museum Association, the Belton Center for the Arts, the Belton Interfaith Ministries Association, Shalom House, the Belton Alliance, and the Belton Masonic Lodge



Professional cooks who are members of the ICS will compete in four categories: traditional red, homestyle chili, Verde and salsa. Great cash prizes and distinctive trophies are awarded to winners.

Amateur cooks can participate in the people’s choice and organizational people’s choice awards by providing at least three gallons of chili for sampling and paying a small entry fee of $25.

Visit www.Scchilicookoff.Com or on the Facebook page for more information.