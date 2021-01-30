21-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Abbeville Co. crash

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another has been charged after a crash in Abbeville County overnight.

The crash happened on Suber Rd. near SC 284 Friday at midnight, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Suber Rd., crossed the center line and overcorrected. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and fence before overturning.

The passenger was ejected and died, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The driver, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Naomi Kellett, of Abbeville has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, troopers said.

Kellett remains in the Abbeville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.