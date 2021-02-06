21-year-old charged with felony DUI in Spartanburg Co. crash that killed 2

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a crash that killed two people in Spartanburg County Friday night.

The crash happened on Mt. Zion Rd. at about 11:27 p.m., according to SCHP. Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Dodge pickup truck struck a 1996 Chevrolet pickup that was backing into a private drive.

The driver and the passenger in the Chevrolet died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

21-year-old William Larry Shetley, of Spartanburg, was charged with 2 counts of felony DUI with death.

The crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

