21-year-old crashes into Greenville business, charged with DUI

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old has been charged with DUI after crashing their car into a Greenville business early Saturday morning.

21-year-old Jaderric Freeman, of Alabama, lost control after colliding with another car and then crashed into Breaks 4 Less on Laurens Rd., according to Greenville Police.

They say several cars inside the business were damaged.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle Freeman initially hit was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeman has been charged with DUI and more charges are possible, police say.

