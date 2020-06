GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.

The coroner said the man was involved in a single-vehicle collision prior to being struck by another vehicle on I-385 North at Exit 29.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Gerson Hernandez, of Greenville.

He was pronounced dead on scene, the coroner said.

This case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Simpsonville Police Department.