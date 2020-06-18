21-year-old Laurens Co. man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking meth

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old Gray Court man has been sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine in Laurens County, according to Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo.

Zachary Strange, of Gray Court, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle.

We previously reported that Strange was arrested with 9.87 grams of Methamphetamine in his possession in August 2018.

While out on bond for the first arrest in May 2019, Strange was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Greenville County.

According to the solicitor, Strange bailed out of the vehicle when pursued by deputies.

They discovered 211 grams of meth in the abandoned car.

Strange was found by the deputies a short time later and taken into custody.

“Hard street-level drugs like meth, heroin, and fentanyl are taking a wrecking ball to our communities in Laurens County,” said Solicitor Stumbo after the hearing. “Anyone who profits from the trafficking of these drugs must be stopped and held accountable, and we hope that this long sentence sends a message to those who are committing these crimes before it is too late for them.”

Due to the nature of the charges, Strange will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release.