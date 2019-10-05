21-year-old woman killed during crash in Mountain Rest

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was killed Wednesday during a crash in Mountain Rest but was not found until Friday evening.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Hazel Rose Perras, 21, Seneca, was thrown from from the vehicle during a crash and killed.

Officials found the crash at about 7:45 p.m. Friday along SC Highway 107 at Mountain Rest.

The coroner’s office said she was last seen leaving a friend’s house Wednesday at about 4 p.m. She was headed towards Westminster.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

