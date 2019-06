COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) -U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is in full party planner mode ahead of his “World Famous Fish Fry” on Friday.

The big event is always scheduled to coincide with the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Gala Dinner and Convention in Columbia.

Twenty-two of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to attend this year’s fish fry.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. at the Coble Plaza behind the EdVenture Children’s Museum on Gervais Street.