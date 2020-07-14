SC surpasses 60,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina surpassed 60,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state saw its second highest single-day increase in cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 23 confirmed deaths related to the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases statewide is now 60,220 along with 169 probable cases.

984 total people have died from the virus along with 9 probable deaths.

A total of 1,550 people are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are under investigation for COVID-19. DHEC said 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The number of hospitalizations continues to rise with more than four times as many people hospitalized as there were in late May.

Nearly 1 in 5 people currently hospitalized in South Carolina is a COVID-19 patient, according to DHEC data.

14 of the people who died were elderly residents, including four in Charleston County, two in Horry County, two in Lexington County and one person in Colleton, Florence, Georgetown, Lancaster, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

Nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged residents, including three from Berkeley County, two from Charleston County, and one person each in Georgetown, Greenville, Orangeburg, and Sumter counties.

The state reported that 21.5% of the tests reported Tuesday were positive. The percent positive rate has remained steady, averaging around 20 percent for the last two weeks.

The high rate of positive tests can mean that there is a high rate of community spread.

A total of 563,948 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 6

Aiken County: 67

Allendale County: 3

Anderson County: 69

Bamberg County: 7

Barnwell County: 18

Beaufort County: 81

Berkeley County: 117

Calhoun County: 4

Charleston County: 412

Cherokee County: 11

Chester County: 8

Chesterfield County: 9

Clarendon County: 12

Colleton County: 32

Darlington County: 18

Dillon County: 5

Dorchester County: 91

Edgefield County: 6

Fairfield County: 5

Florence County: 69

Georgetown County: 26

Greenville County: 210 (2 probable)

Greenwood County: 21

Hampton County: 10

Horry County: 148

Jasper County: 6

Kershaw County: 24

Lancaster County: 16

Laurens County: 26

Lee County: 2

Lexington County: 113

Marion County: 14

Marlboro County: 6

Newberry County: 22

Oconee County: 10

Orangeburg County: 44

Pickens County: 34

Richland County: 232

Saluda County: 8

Spartanburg County: 89

Sumter County: 38

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 12

York County: 43

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.