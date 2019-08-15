225K+ sign petition to rename street outside Trump Tower after Obama

by: CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) – There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.

A petition to name part of Fifth Street between 56th and and 57th Streets “President Barack H. Obama Avenue” is gathering momentum on the website MoveOn.org.

More than 225,000 signatures had been collected as of Wednesday night.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin. She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would mean Trump Tower in Manhattan would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.

