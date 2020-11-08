23-year-old woman killed in Greenville Co. crash on Hwy 25

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Travelers Rest early Saturday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to HWY 25 north near Smith Tractor Rd. for a two- vehicle crash.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a 2006 rollback-style wrecker and the driver of a 2019 Hyundai were traveling south on US-25 near East Bowers Road around 1:56 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Corporal Matt Southern confirmed that the driver of the rollback-style wrecker slowed in traffic to perform a u-turn in one of the center median crossovers on the highway when the driver of the Hyundai crashed into them from the rear and was entrapped. The driver of the Hyundai was later pronounced dead. The other driver did not sustain any injuries.

The deceased person has been identified by the coroner as 23-year-old Kaitlyn Wilson, of Weaverville, N.C.

The crash remains under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.