Greenville Co. woman shot and killed by father who mistook her for intruder

Posted: May 19, 2019 09:51 AM EDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 04:26 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was shot and killed while entering her Greenville County home early Sunday morning. 

23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley was shot as she prepared to enter her home on Young Street in Greenville around 1:15 a.m., the coroner said. 

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a resident inside the home mistakenly believed an intruder was attempting to get inside the home through the door. The resident shot through the door, striking Pressley, his daughter.

Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned for Monday.  

The cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy results and further investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

