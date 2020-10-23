23XI Racing name for new Jordan NASCAR team bit of balance

Charlotte Bobcats majority owner Michael Jordan, right, and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, left, look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was never in question.

Denny Hamlin says determining the team name and logo were a bit more of a balance.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion is partnering with Jordan on the twenty-three eleven team.

Jordan’s number 23 is followed by the Roman numerals for the number 11 Hamlin has had his entire racing career.

Hamlin says that logo still represents both numbers if the team has multiple cars.

Hamlin also wanted to respectful to Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 11 car.

