24-year-old Man dies 6 days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday following a crash that happened six days earlier in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Marquise Jevontay Rochester, 24, of Pelzer, was in a crash on Aug. 10 at the intersection of E. Main Street and N. Church Street.

Rochester was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where he passed away Friday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said a forensic exam and toxicology results will be needed to determine the cause of death.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg Police Traffic Division will continue to investigate the crash.