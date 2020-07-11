2,462 COVID-19 cases reported in NC, highest one-day increase in state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,462 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day increase to date in the state.

The NCDHHS also resported a record-high of hospitalizations, with 1,093 currently being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in the state is 1, 499.

“Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”

As of July 11, 1,176,058 tests had been performed in North Carolina with 83,793 confirmed positive cases, a rate of 7.12%.