25-year-old man arrested on child pornography charges in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Joshua Ryan Hart, 25, of Taylors, SC, was arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, part of the Indiana ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say Hart distributed child pornography.

He was arrested on Jan. 6, 2020 and is charged with ten counts of second- degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.