$250,000 grant from Bank of America for Spartanburg community pool

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Over the past 6 years the Northside of Spartanburg has seen major investments and developments.

The latest project sure to continue the legacy of this historic community.

Thanks to a quarter of a million dollar grant from Bank of America.

The Dr. T.K. Grant Community Center was named after an African American doctor who would treat the people in the community, sometimes for free.

The funding for the new swim center will ensure healthy opportunities for years to come.

The project is essentially building the Northside community and its people.

Wanda Holmes lives just blocks from the Dr. T.K. Grant Community Center and serves as a block captain under the Voyager program for her neighborhood as a concerned citizen.

Holmes and other designated neighbors serve as liaisons between the community and organizations that could affect the Northside.

“We live here in this community and when people clock out at five o’clock, we clock in. When people come home from work, we’re here to educate them on some of the topics and things that we learned about through our day.” Wanda Cheeks-Holmes, Voyager Captain, said.

Tuesday’s announcement of a $250,000 anchor grant for the city of Spartanburg and Northside development for the Dr. T.K. Grant Community Center will be apart of many conversations in the community.

The new center has basketball courts and meeting rooms among other things and the grant will go toward the new swimming complex in the facility.

“It’s a facility that’s going to be here for years and years, it’s going to mean alot to families, to the children to the schools to be able to use this facility. So we were thrilled to be able to pull down this money and help the project.” Stacy Brandon, Bank of America, said.

There are two pools, one is for recreation and open to the public. The second pool is a competitive eight lane pool that will be the home base of Spartanburg High School swim team. When they aren’t using it, this pool is open to the public too.

“The recreational pool obviously for swim lessons, our commitment is to teach young people in this community how to swim.” Mitch Kennedy, Spartanburg Assistant City Manager.

This announcement is just one more piece of the ongoing revelopement process on the Northside of the city.

Over the past six years projects like, Harvest Park and the Farmers Market were built to address the need for healthy food options.

The newly built Franklin School was opened to address the needs of Early Childhood Education.

“The city support of the Northside will continue along with the ongoing commitment to create a community where people choose to live work and play.” Erica Brown, Spartanburg City Council, District 6, said.

The pool is regulated for high school swim meets. City officials tell us, this is the only public indoor pool in Spartanburg County, It’s scheduled to open April of 2020.