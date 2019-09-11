26 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin seized in Anderson Co. bust

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been arrested and around 26 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin were seized from locations in Anderson County and Anderson city.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the seizure and arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Anderson Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

James C. Rowland was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.

Investigators said they seized 21 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly five pounds of heroin from multiple locations in both the city and county.