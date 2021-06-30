28 riders assisted off Busch Gardens ride after it stops

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County first responders assisted in evacuating 28 riders off the Griffon roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Tuesday night after the ride stopped.

There were no injuries from the incident.

James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said the first department received a call from Busch Gardens staff around 7:20 p.m. asking for assistance evacuating 28 riders from Griffon, which was stopped.

An engine, two medics, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded to assist, but they didn’t need to use the ladder truck to reach the passengers, only the crew. The coaster’s train stopped at a point that was closer to the ground, Ashe said.

Ashe said the reason why the coaster needed to stop is not yet clear.