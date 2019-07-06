29-year-old Spartanburg man killed in fireworks accident, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 29-year old man has died after a fireworks accident in Spartanburg County.

According to the coroner, the Spartanburg City Police Department and Coroner’s office are conducting a joint investigation in to what appears to be a self inflicted fireworks related accident.

Police said they were called to Highland Avenue at about 8 p.m. Thursday for a reported fireworks injury.

Desmond Tayshaun Hines of Spartanburg was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 8:37 p.m. on July 4.

A forensic autopsy was performed on July 5. Information supplied by Spartanburg Police will be reviewed along with autopsy results and toxicological analysis for a final ruling.

