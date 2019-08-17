29-year-old woman killed in Abbeville Co. stabbing

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman in Abbeville County was killed in a stabbing incident that happened on Friday.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner, their office responded to 105 Edgewood Circle in Calhoun Falls following a domestic situation.

Two people were injured with knife wounds after an argument at the residence, the coroner said.

29-year-old Jessica Ekholm was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner.

The other victim was transported by medical helicopter to Anmed but was later released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The death is being investigated by Abbeville County Coroners Office, SLED and Calhoun Falls Police Department.

