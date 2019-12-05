2nd arrest made connected to deadly shooting on Amherst Drive in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department investigators made a second arrest connected to the murder of Jason Rashaun Eison last month.

According to police department news release, officers, along with deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Lashawn Derrell Miller, of Spartanburg at around 10 a.m.

We reported earlier that Eison was shot on Amherst Drive in Spartanburg and was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he later died.

Last month, we reported that Rishard Lewis Geter, 34, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators were able to charge Miller based on information received from tips and interviews.

He was arrested while he was at work in Duncan, S.C.

Miller was charged with accessory after the fact to commit murder.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and said more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Spartanburg Police at 864-596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be sent to City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000.