2nd arrest made in March shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man outside of an apartment complex in Cherokee County in March.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Randall Dewon Armstrong was arrested in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Armstrong is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The sheriff’s office said investigators traveled to El Reno, Oklahoma to return Armstrong to South Carolina after he waived extradition.

THE SHOOTING

Deputies were called to the Lockhart Lane Apartments around 12:35pm on March 2 for a shooting.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old man was shot outside the apartments after an argument.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said the victim has made a miraculous recovery at a rehabilitation center.

FIRST SUSPECT

JW Miller, III (From: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies first made an arrest in the case in late March.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old JW Miller, III with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Deputies say Miller was taken into custody on March 29 in Spartanburg County.