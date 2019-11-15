2nd arrest made in murder investigation in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a second person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a location on Highway 72 East in Clinton at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 and found Gutierrez-Mendoza suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Osvaldo Antonio Flores, a resident of the home, was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Thursday, Travis Lee Tukes, of Anderson, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tukes was taken into custody in Anderson County and he will be transported to the Johnson Detention Center.