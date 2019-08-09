2nd arrest made in Taylors homicide case, sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a second arrest has been made in a homicide case that happened in Taylors last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Timmi Nicole Krause, 38, and charged her with accessory after the fact in connection to the death of Willie James Johnson back on July 30.

We reported earlier that deputies were called to the 300 block of Wood River Way the morning of July 30 and found Johnson suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later arrested and charged Quincey Leroy Rogers with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Rogers was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators learned that Krause participated in the destruction and removal of evidence, in an effort to conceal the crime.

She was charged Thursday and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where she remains on $75,000 bond.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to try to identify any additional people involved in this case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.