2nd employee accused of abusing vulnerable adult at assisted living facility in Greenville turns self in

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said the second assisted living facility employee charged following the alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult in Greenville turned herself in to authorities.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office, Diana Rochelle Garrett, 37, turned herself in on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The affidavit said on May 17, Garrett did commit abuse of a vulnerable adult and that she caused the victim have an injury while “forcing the victim to take a shower. Diana was also involved in psychological abuse that cause the victim fear, agitation, and confusion.”

We reported earlier that investigators charged Garrett and Stephanie Ann Lowden, 50, for their connection with the abuse of a vulnerable adult at Rolling Green Village Memory Care Assisted Living on Hoke Smith Boulevard.

An investigation began after deputies were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital on May 22 for an 89-year-old victim who received injuries while living at the facility.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s son grew suspicious of maltreatment after he noticed injuries pop up on the victim’s body.

“At some point in time the victim’s son placed a camera in his mother’s room, and upon video review, noticed Garrett and Lowden using physical force and psychological abuse on the victim after she was resisting the staff’s demands to take a shower,” according to the release.

The video was given to investigators, who charged Garrett and Lowden with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Investigators made administrative staff at the facility aware of the incident.

On Monday, Rolling Green Village issued a statement about the incident:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the resident affected in this situation, and their family. That resident is safe, in good health, and remains a resident at Rolling Green Village. The well-being of all we serve continues to be our highest priority.



“The employees charged in this investigation have been terminated. It’s our standard policy to conduct thorough background checks on all employees prior to hiring them. We found nothing criminal in their past.



“We have cooperated fully with the resident’s family and authorities from the day it occurred.



“We take this matter very seriously. The safety and security of residents is paramount, and we’re devasted this happened to a member of our Rolling Green Village family. In no way should this reflect the character of the professionals at our community, or the quality of the services we’ve provided over the last 30 years.”

Deputies said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Lowden turned herself in to authorities Monday morning and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. She has since been released on $5,000 bond.

According to jail records, Garrett has been released on $5,000 bond.