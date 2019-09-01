2nd person dies after hit-and-run crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A second person has died after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Greenville County.

The crash happened at Highway 291 and Hicks Road at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were on a moped traveling north on Highway 291 they were hit by another vehicle, troopers said.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old James Patrick Arnold died at Greenville Memorial Hospital shortly after 12:45pm Sunday.

The other person on the moped, 54-year-old Brenda Kay Brown, died at the scene of the crash.

The coroner says neither person on the moped was wearing a helmet.

Highway Patrol says the second vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.