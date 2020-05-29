2nd person faces charges following incident in Shiloh community in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department detectives arrested a second person following an incident in the Shiloh community last week.

According to a news release, detectives arrested Kewan Marquis Shade, 25, of Asheville, after they determined he was part of that incident.

Shade was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving, no operators license and failure to stop at a red light.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center, but was later released after posting an $80,000 bond.

We reported earlier that in the same incident Lawrence Eugene Robinson, Jr., 30, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, as well as possessing both heroin and marijuana with the intent to sell and/or distribute.