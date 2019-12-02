1  of  9
Closings
Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

2nd SC district seeks year-round school calendar

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
school-classroom-education-teaching-generic_1522248589150.jpg

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — A second school district in South Carolina wants to change to a year-round calendar.

The Greenwood County District 50 School Board approved the calendar change last month to start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

7 News previously reported the calendar greatly shortens the summer break, but also includes at least a two-week break every nine weeks.

State Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown said McCormick County schools are the only other district in South Carolina operating year-round, but several individual schools have similar calendars.

Brown says the agency has heard from several other districts considering the change as they seek community input.

Greenwood County District 50 will need approval from the state to make the calendar change.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store