2nd suspect accused in shooting of homeless man in Seneca arrested

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted on charges related to the shooting of a homeless man earlier this month was arrested Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Justin Patrick Picard — also known as Patrick “Hype” Wallace — 39, of Seneca, was arrested by deputies during a traffic stop on Wells Highway near Clydesdale Road.

Picard was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

We reported earlier that Robert Robertson, 18, of Seneca, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting, which occurred at an address on E Street in Seneca.

“Investigators accuse Picard in arrest warrants of being present during the shooting of the victim, accomplishing the crime as an accomplice, which also implicates Picard as being armed with a deadly weapon,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

We reported earlier that the victim was flown to AnMed Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.