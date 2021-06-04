3 accused of beating, nearly drowning teenager in Seneca

Three have been arrested in connection to the assault of a teenager near Seneca. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men have been arrested in connection to the assault of a teenager near Seneca.

The assault of a teenage male happened in May at a Seneca apartment complex, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spoke with a family member of the victim on June 1 in regards to the assault, which occurred at the clubhouse of The View at the Pier on Highpointe Boulevard.

It was determined that the victim was assaulted by a group of men. The victim sustained injuries in the assault that required medical attention.

According to arrest warrants, the victim was repeatedly struck in the head and held under water. The victim sustained a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Brandon Lee Richards (OCSO)

Dakota Scott Lewis (OCSO)

James Samuel Crittendon (OCSO)

19-year-old James Samuel Crittendon, of Belton, 21-year-old Dakota Scott Lewis, of Anderson, and 22- year-old Brandon Lee Richards, of Starr, were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Thursday.

All three men have been charged with assault and battery by mob (serious injury) – 2nd degree.

Crittendon and Lewis both received a $25,000 surety bond. Crittendon was released from the Detention Center after posting bond.

Lewis remains in custody at this time. Richards is awaiting a bond hearing.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. They will not be releasing any names of any additional suspects who have pending charges in the case until they are arrested.