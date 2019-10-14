3 adults, 2 juveniles sought after assault at Asheville IHOP, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said five people, including two juveniles, are being sought by officers following an assault at an area IHOP back in September.

According to a police department news release, the assault happened at IHOP, located 245 Tunnel Road.

Police said a large party of around 12 people finished their meal at the restaurant and several members of the party became upset about additional charges for orange juice refills.

The individuals were asked to leave the restaurant and a few members of party stayed inside, and started yelling.

Those who remained inside overturned a table and assaulted two employees.

Both employees suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police identified and charged five people, including two juveniles, but are still needing to locate the suspects.

According to the release, all suspects have open warrants charging them with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

The adults charged include Mahoghney Donnielle Fair, of 21, Sonya Renee Fair, 40, and Quran Omarri Shabazz, 18, all of Asheville.

Mahogheny Fair is described as being 5-foot-1 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She also reportedly has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “Pray for Peace Prepare for War” and another on her upper arm that reads “MDF.”

Sonya Fair is described as being 4-foot-11 inches, weighs around 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of a cross on her upper arm and one on her right calf that says “Phat Kat.”

According to the release, Fair also faces an additional charge of defrauding in innkeeper, for failure to pay the bill.

Shabazz is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects involved is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.