ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people including a juvenile were arrested on gun and drug charges in downtown Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said, while addressing gun crimes, officers located four individuals possessing firearms.

Police were able to seize four firearms during the arrest.

Officers arrested three men on the following charges:

Jermaine Derrick Carson Jr., 33,

Possession of firearm by felon

Carrying a concealed gun

Simple possess schedule II

Carson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond Saturday.

Jonathan Andrew Mejia, 23,

Possession of firearm by felon

Carrying a concealed gun

Driving while license revoked

Jonathan Mejia was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with no bond Sunday.

Giovanni Alexis Mejia, 23,

Carrying a concealed gun

Giovanni Mejia was released under a written promise issued by the magistrate Sunday.

Police said they are working with the NC Department of Juvenile Justice to determine the best course of action for the juvenile.