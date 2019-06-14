3 Anderson Co. School District 2 board members file lawsuit

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County School District Two Board of Trustee members are taking the board to court after one member resigned.

Board member William “Stu” Shirley sent an email on May 13 saying he was resigning effective immediately.

On May 17, Shirley sent an email to Board Chair Brenda Cooley in an attempt to rescind his previously submitted resignation.

Monday, acting chair of the board Bonnie Knight shared legal opinions saying Shirley could not leave his position that easily.

Three board members, Kevin Craft, Phil Ashley and Jimmy Ouzts, left the meeting.

“I refuse to participate in this board meeting in protest that we could be subject to a lawsuit,” Craft said.

The meeting continued without Craft, Ashley and Ouzts. They said the meeting might not be valid because if Shirley isn’t considered reinstated by a court, enough board members aren’t present to meet the law’s requirement.

Craft previously told 7News he wants to see a judge make a final decision on whether Shirley is a legitimate board member after he announced his resignation.

Knight told 7News the board will not pay to go to court over the issue unless a majority of the board agrees to it.

Craft, Ashley and Ouzts are taking the board to court.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Rosenberger said the district was served with papers Friday.

“I told them the court would decide and now it is official,” Craft told 7News.

The court hearing is set for June 27 at 3 p.m.