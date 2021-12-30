3 arrested, 1 wanted for early December murder in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Three men are arrested and one still remains wanted for an early December murder in Pickens County.

We previously reported that a death investigation was underway for the death of a 31-year-old Steven Wayne Kneese. Kneese was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a residence on Stewart Gin Road.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, after investigating, detectives learned Knesse arrived at the incident location shortly before the shooting with three other adult males. Upon arriving at the residence, Kneece, along with several other armed subjects, approached an adult male at the property, alleging that the subject owed them money. An altercation started, resulting in Kneece being shot by the subject.

Officials said immediately after the shooting, the male subject attempted to escape the area in a vehicle and, while doing so, was shot at by acquaintances of the deceased. Deputies were able to quickly locate the male subject at a nearby residence.

After having interviewed and located the parties present, many of whom fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, as well as evaluated evidence recovered from the scene, detectives with the sheriff’s Office presented their findings to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Following a review of the evidence by both the sheriff’s office and solicitor’s office, the death of Kneece, at this time, has been determined to be a justifiable homicide; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

As a result of the incident, a total of three subjects, have been arrested due to their actions immediately following the shooting death of Kneece. The subjects are Nicholas Dale Owens, 22, Dalton Lee Russell, 22 and Jeremy Lee Basquette, 29. A fourth subject, Rickey Wayne Green Jr., 26, remains wanted in connection with this incident.

Dalton Lee Russell (Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Lee Basquette (Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Dale Owens (Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Rickey Wayne Green Jr. (Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

The three subjects in custody are charged with the following, according to PCSO:

Nicholas Dale Owens Attempted murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Obstruction of justice



Dalton Lee Russell Attempted murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime



Jeremy Lee Basquette Attempted murder



Officials said Greene Jr. is facing charges of: