3 arrested, 1 wanted for felony assault in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested and one person is still on the loose after an assault in Henderson Co.

Deputies say on Jan. 28, they responded to Warlick Rd. in the Mills River area regarding an individual who had been assaulted.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is being treated for injuries from the assault.

Four suspects were involved in the incident, deputies say.

The following three suspects have been arrested and charged:



Daniel Allen Hamm, 35, of George Chastain Road in Horse Shoe, NC has been charged with felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious injury and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Daniel Hamm (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He is confined to the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.

Meri Hester Gilliland, 38, of Gilliam Mountain Road, Hendersonville, NC has been charged with felony common law robbery and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Meri Hester Gilliland (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

She is confined to the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $40,000 secured bond.

Lisa June Mangiardi, 50, of West Rosewood Trail, Hendersonville, NC has been charged with felony common law robbery and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Lisa June Mangiardi (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

She is confined to the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $8,000 secured bond.

Michael Lee Sexton, 36, of West Rosewood Trail, Hendersonville, NC is still wanted.

Michael Sexton (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He faces charges for felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious injury and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office still has outstanding warrants on Michael Lee Sexton in connection with this case.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911 or use the new sheriff’s office app and “Submit a Tip.”