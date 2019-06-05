3 arrested in connection with trailer thefts in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection with several trailer thefts in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old James Cantrell was arrested last week in connection with trailers stolen from North Pleasantburg Drive and Little Texas Road on May 24.

Investigators say they identified two people involved with Cantrell who were linked to the theft of a trailer from Southern Sales on Geer Highway on May 23.

Those two, 19-year-old Kaeleb Fleming and 51-year-old Donald Fleming, were charged in connection with that theft, according to deputies.

Donald Fleming is also charged in connection with the theft on Little Texas Road while Kaeleb Fleming is charged in connection with the theft of a trailer from Home Depot on North Pleasantburg Drive.

Cantrell is charged with Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny in addition to several other charges and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $110,000 bond.

Kaeleb and Donald Fleming are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Deputies say at least one of the suspects has sold stolen trailers throughout the Upstate in various flea markets.

Anyone who has purchased a trailer from one of the three suspects is asked to call Investigator Whitmire with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-371-3615.