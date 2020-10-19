3 arrested on drug, firearm charges after home search in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said three people were arrested following a home search on Maxwell Road in Asheville.

According to a news release, Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force agents were called by the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team members in regard to a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force operation at a Maxwell Road home on Oct. 16.

U.S. Marshal’s had reportedly found a wanted fugitive, Judy Sherlin, at the location and saw several drug paraphernalia items inside the home.

The sheriff’s office had reportedly executed a search warrant at that location back in May.

BCAT agents applied for and obtained a search warrant at the Maxwell Road location, where they recovered a stolen motor vehicle, one stolen Springfield Armory XDS .9mm pistol, one Walther P22 pistol, 4.1 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 1.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, deputies arrested Michael Dylan Jenkins, Jermaine Alexis Brehon and Betsy Michelle Robertson.

Jenkins was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $25,000 bond.

Brehon was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in Fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a pre-school and possession of a stolen firearm. He was being held on $120,000 bond.

Robertson was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking in Fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a pre-school, possession of a stolen firearm and probation violations. She was being held on $132,500 bond.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshal’s for their coordination and cooperation as we work to take firearms out of the hands of convicted felons in Buncombe County,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.