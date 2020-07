AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond Friday and found a woman and two young children inside.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the vehicle in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta about 4:50 p.m. Friday, July 24 .

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m. The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.