3 buses bump into each other while leaving Oakview Elementary, students OK

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
school bus closings delays generic-big_384093

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three buses were involved in a “fender bender” Wednesday while leaving Oakview Elementary School.

Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said a few students reported bumps or bruises. The students were check by the school nurse and released to their parents.

Brotherton said one of the buses experienced a mechanical issue, which caused the buses to bumped into each other while leaving the bus loop at the school during the afternoon dismissal.

Students were unloaded and brought back into the school. Their parents were called.

Parents received the following email from the school:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store