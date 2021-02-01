3 charged after being passed out in car with child, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Facebook post about an apparent drug overdose incident in Spartanburg County has gone viral and, now, we’re hearing from the woman who posted it, as well as deputies about how common these kinds of things are.

A regular stop at a gas station turned into something one Spartanburg County woman said she never expected, but knew too well.

In a parking spot right outside the Li’l Cricket on Gap Creek Road, that woman said she saw three adults slumped over inside a car. There was a child in the backseat.

“I began banging on the windows, banging on the roof, banging on the windshield,” she said. “A couple of bystanders also came over and began banging on the vehicle with me to the point that the entire car was shaking.”

But the woman, named Natasha, said no one inside responded.

“At that point, I thought everyone in the car was deceased,” she said.

As a mom, Natasha said her next move was pure instinct.

“The next thing was to get the baby out of the car,” she said. “I opened his door and he was completely unresponsive. I started massaging his chest, I started patting on him and shaking his shoulder very gently, and saying ‘Come on, baby, come on. Come to, come to.'”

Luckily, he did.

“He just immediately threw his arms around my neck and nuzzled into my shoulder,” Natasha said.

She took him inside the gas station while an employee called 911.

Natasha said the incident hit home for her as she herself is a recovering addict.

“I feel like, honestly, God put me in that position because I was equipped with the knowledge and the experience to help,” she said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told 7 News Natasha did the right thing.

“I commend her for what she did, especially in regard to the child,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said. “Who knows what could have happened to that infant child had somebody not intervened?”

The three adults who were in the car–Shannon Holbrooks, Steven Jones, and Kemesha Watson–were all arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct. Watson was also charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Investigators found a glass pipe, pills, and a bag of white powder inside the car.

“We suspect it’s fentanyl and, because we suspect that, we didn’t try to handle it or field test it on the scene, because then it could have been a danger for our officers and EMS,” Lt. Bobo said.

Sadly, Lt, Bobo says these kinds of things happen more often than people may realize.

“It’s put a huge strain on our narcotics division, because, now, in addition to patrol deputies responding to those type calls, our narcotics investigators are responding, too,” he said.

In fact, he said there were two other overdose cases just over the weekend.

“EMS had to administer Narcan in both incidents to try and revive,” he said.

Both the sheriff’s office and Natasha said it’s important to be on the lookout for these kinds of things and, if you see something, say something.

“It won’t cost you one thing to call,” Lt. Bobo said. “It may be nothing, but it’s not going to hurt for us to come check it out.”

“You have to pay attention, because people are dying out here, right in front of your faces, and you don’t even know it,” Natasha said.

Natasha said she’s thinking about the baby involved in this particular case.

“My hope for this baby, moving forward, is that he’s just never put in a situation like this again, and that there’s someone who is kind and gentle with him and can help him forget that this was ever a part of his life,” she said.

Watson is also charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery after reportedly kicking an officer and scratching a nurse while the officer tried to keep her from swallowing a bag of pills at the hospital.

Jones is facing a home detention violation and escape charges.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be possible.