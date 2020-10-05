3 charged after investigation into gun violence reports in Deaverview community in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said three people were charged following an investigation into recent reports of gun violence in the Deaverview community.

According to a news release, officers were investigating the reported gun violence at around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 2 and were able to seize two handguns, a Davis Industries 380 semi-automatic and a Smith & Wesson 380 semi-automatic.

Police charged Kaleb Marquiz Williams, 21, Desiree Jamiqua Matthews, 27, and Louis Ruben Maldonado, 23, all of Asheville.

Williams was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, second-degree trespassing and simple possession. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was later released on $20,000 bond.

Matthews was charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Maldonado was charged with no operator’s license.

