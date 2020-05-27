3 charged in connection to man’s shooting death on Alameda St in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials arrested three people for their connection to the murder of a man earlier this month.
According to a police news release, officers responded to Alameda Street in Greenville on May 3 at around 3 p.m. in regard to a report of gunshots in the area.
One person told officers that they saw a man on the ground and when they arrived on-scene, they found the unresponsive victim.
Police said it was later determined that victim — identified as Kamille D. Anderson — died from injuries from the shooting.
According to the release, Jaquan Mikal Burnside, Khadaphi Zaqui Capone Kanard and Dymend Keavionne Burton were arrested.
Burnside was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kanard was charged with murder.
Burton was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.