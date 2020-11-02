3 Clemson football players earn ACC Weekly honors after victory against Boston College

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference said three Clemson players earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances after Clemson’s victory against Boston College on Saturday.

According to a news release, offensive tackle Jackson Carman, running back Travis Etienne and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei earned the honors, giving Clemson 11 Player of the Week honors this football season.

Carman earned his first career ACC weekly honor and Clemson’s 12th Offensive Lineman of the Week pick since 2018.

According to the release, Carman helped protect Uiagalelei, who threw for more than 300 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.

Etienne earned his ninth career ACC weekly honor.

According to the release, Etienne had 20 carries for 84 yards with one rushing touchdown and seven receptions for a career-high and school-running-back-record 140 yards with a receiving touchdown.

Etienne also broke the ACC career rushing record — 4,602 from 1975-78 — held by NC State’s Ted Brown. He also had 264 all-purpose yards in the game and became only the 12th player in the FBS history to record at least 4,000 rushing yards, and at least 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

Uiagalelei also earned his first career ACC weekly honor, while making his first career start as quarterback.

According to the release, he completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards, with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Uiagalelei led the Tigers to the largest comeback victory in Memorial Stadium history.

According to the release, Uiagalelei now joins Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as the only true freshmen in Clemson’s history to win their debut games.

Uiagalelei also became the first Clemson player to win ACC Rookie of the Week since his Lawrence.