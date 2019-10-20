3 dead in Greenville Co. crash near Furman University, coroner says

3 people have died after a crash that happened on US25 Bypass on Saturday night.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 3 people have died after a crash in Greenville County that happened on Saturday night.

According to the coroner, they died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on US Highway 25 Bypass near the campus of Furman University.

One of the individuals has been identified as Hector Ruiz De La Cruz, 30, of Greenville.

De La Cruz was an unrestrained rear seat passenger of a Toyota Corolla that reportedly crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic during a rain storm, the coroner said.

Names of the other two people who were killed have not been released yet.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Check back for updates.