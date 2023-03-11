SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people died in a crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened a little after midnight near the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash involved a Honda Accord occupied by two people and a Honda Civic with the driver as the sole occupant.

Everyone involved in the crash died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not released their identities at this time.

It is unclear in which direction either vehicle was traveling according to police.

The crash is being investigated by the Spartanburg Police Department.