3 face charges after chase through Rutherford, Cleveland counties

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said three people were arrested on multiple charges following a chase with deputies on Sunday.

According to a news release, a deputy was eating with his family at Big Dave’s Restaurant in Forest City before going on duty when someone rushed up to his table saying that people were outside throwing firecrackers at patrons of the restaurants.

The deputy got up to investigate and witnesses gave him a brief description of the vehicle and the license plate number.

When he got outside, the deputy saw the suspect vehicle speeding away in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The deputy got into his patrol car and followed the suspect. At one point the deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but caught up with the vehicle a short time later.

According to the release, the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, activating his blue lights and sirens, but the vehicle took off.

The deputy then called for assistance from other officers.

The suspect vehicle reportedly led deputies and Forest City Police Department officers on a 30-mile chase, covering both Rutherford and Cleveland counties before stopping back in Rutherford County.

After the vehicle stopped, deputies and officers arrested three people — Xavier Demetri Davis, of Charlotte, NC; Denisha Revone Jones, of Charlotte, NC; and James William Boyce of Forest City, NC.

Davis was charged with possession of cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding, fail to heed lights/siren, possession of pyrotechnics. He also reportedly had multiple outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.

Jones was charged with resist public officer, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She also had outstanding warrant from Mecklenburg County.

Boyce was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance in jail.