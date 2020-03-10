3 face drug charges following investigation, traffic stop in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Drug ask Force detectives, along with the Crime Suppression Unit of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives arrested Caled Allison and Patricia Lozano Alvarez during a traffic stop on March 3.

Allison and Alvarez were arrested on-scene for outstanding warrants and were taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Detectives had previously received information about Allison and Alvarez supplying heroin and fentanyl in Henderson County in 2019.

A search warrant was also executed on Allison’s home, located in Mills River, N.C.

Allison was charged with conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for purposes of sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the detention center on $535,500 bond.

Alvarez was charged with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, two counts of conspiracy to traffic in opium/heroin, two counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held in the detention center on $648,000 bond.

According to the release, detectives arrested Bridgett Walker, of Mills River, on March 4 after she was identified as a co-conspirator of Allison and Alvarez’s.

She was charged with conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin and conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Walker is being held at the detention center on $240,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning suspected drug activity in Henderson County is asked to call 828-694-2954.