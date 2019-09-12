3 found dead in car submerged in NC pond

MAXTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have found three bodies trapped in a car submerged in a North Carolina pond.

News outlets report a Tuesday 911 call about underwater tail lights led authorities to check Maxton Pond that afternoon. Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Robert Ivey says the vehicle ran off road, dropped 15 feet and struck part of a washed out dam before sinking below the water. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins estimates the crash happened early this week. Reports say the roadway had been washed out by Hurricane Florence.

Authorities identified the three as 24-year-old Anastacia Delane Locklear, 26-year-old Tiffany Danielle Goines and 30-year-old Danielle Nicole Locklear. The property that holds the pond is controlled by the Lumbee Tribe. Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. says there are plans to make the area safer.

